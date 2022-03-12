STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samantha shuts down trolls over bold looks

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was trolled for her sizzling appearance at the Critics Choice Awards.

Published: 12th March 2022 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kollywood actress Samantha

Kollywood actress Samantha (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who stole the limelight with her sizzling appearance at the Critics Choice Awards, was trolled for her bold, revealing looks.

A few Telugu tabloids went further to relate her dressing sense with her divorce.

Samantha hence, took to her social media handles to slam her trolls. The 'Rangasthalam' actress wrote, "As a woman, I bear firsthand knowledge of what it means to be judged. We judge women based on what they wear, their race, education, social standing, appearance, skin tone, and the list goes on and on."

Samatha continues, "Making snap judgments about a person simply based on the clothes they wear is quite literally the easiest thing one can do. Now that we're in the year 2022, can we finally stop judging a woman based on the hemlines & necklines she adorns and focus instead on bettering ourselves?."

She further added, "Turning that judgment inward and training it on one's own is evolution! Projecting our deals on someone else never did anyone any good... let's gently rewrite the way we measure and understand a person."

Despite the actress' absolutely stunning looks at the event, she was trolled for her bold choice, as most of her critics felt the dress was 'quite revealing'. Sharing the same collage of pictures, 'The Family Man-2' actress Samantha simply shut down her critics.

