'F3' mints Rs 18.77 crore in two-day collections from AP & Telangana

The movie made Rs 8.4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, taking the two days' total to Rs 18.77 crore.

Published: 29th May 2022 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2022 03:00 PM

A still from F3

By IANS

HYDERABAD: 'F3', starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, has performed exceptionally well as the movie grossed Rs 18.77 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The movie made Rs 8.4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, taking the two days' total to Rs 18.77 crore. It was released a few days ago and received mixed reviews on its first day. Despite this, box office receipts have been steadily increasing as the film attracts more family audiences.

According to the most recent reports, the film earned more than $750,000 at the US box office.

The Nizam area fetched a whopping Rs 8.16 crore, while the UA area fetched Rs 2.23 crore.The numbers for the Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer are Rs 2.41 crore from Ceded and Rs 1.42 crore from Guntur. While East Godavari area has Rs 1.28 crore. West Godavari is worth Rs 1.23 crore, while Krishna is worth Rs 1.18 crore.

'F3' is directed by Anil Ravipudi and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Ali, and others.

