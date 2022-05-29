'F3' mints Rs 18.77 crore in two-day collections from AP & Telangana

HYDERABAD: 'F3', starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, has performed exceptionally well as the movie grossed Rs 18.77 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
The movie made Rs 8.4 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, taking the two days' total to Rs 18.77 crore. It was released a few days ago and received mixed reviews on its first day. Despite this, box office receipts have been steadily increasing as the film attracts more family audiences.
According to the most recent reports, the film earned more than $750,000 at the US box office.
The Nizam area fetched a whopping Rs 8.16 crore, while the UA area fetched Rs 2.23 crore.The numbers for the Venkatesh and Varun Tej-starrer are Rs 2.41 crore from Ceded and Rs 1.42 crore from Guntur. While East Godavari area has Rs 1.28 crore. West Godavari is worth Rs 1.23 crore, while Krishna is worth Rs 1.18 crore.
'F3' is directed by Anil Ravipudi and also stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Mehreen Pirzada, Sonal Chauhan, Rajendra Prasad, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Ali, and others.
HYDERABAD: 'F3', starring Venkatesh and Varun Tej, has performed exceptionally well as the movie grossed Rs 18.77 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Tamil Nadu child gets 'no religion, no caste' certificate
Rajya Sabha polls: Congress manages to convince JMM to back its candidate in Jharkhand
Gujarat Titans win IPL title in maiden season, beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in final
Five held in Uttar Pradesh for using unfair means in CISF exam
Nepal plane crash: Driver says he had dropped Tripathi family at Mumbai airport two days back
Congress' Adhir, Suresh write to Om Birla; raise 'targeted harassment', breach of privilege of Karti Chidambaram