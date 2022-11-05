Home Entertainment Telugu

Case filed against Devi Sri Prasad for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments

The case was filed by actor/social activist Karate Kalyani, who predominantly works in the Telugu film industry.

Devi Sri Prasad

Indian music composer Devi Sri Prasad (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

The Hyderabad city police have registered a case against music composer Devi Sri Prasad for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments in his recently released song titled O Pari.

The song is an independent song released by T series and Gulshan Kumar. It currently has over 20 million views on Youtube.

According to Karate Kalyani, the song uses the religious chant ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ which is sacred to Hindus. Kalyani alleges that the use of Hindu religious chants in a song that has ‘scantily clad women’ is ‘profoundly offensive’ and ‘hurts religious sentiments.'

Stating the importance of the religious chants, Kalyani said, “If someone can't say the complete verses of Bhagavad Gita or any other sacred hymns, we simply ask them to chant 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram'. Even those verses are so powerful, such is a rich culture of Hindu dharma, Hindu scriptures."

The actor went on to demand the song be taken down from Youtube and for Devi Sri Prasad to issue a public apology.

The police case was filed under the IPC sections 153(A) IPC and 295 (A) which protect people against vilification or attack against religion, race, place of birth, residence, or language.

