Watching Nihal reminded me of my younger days: Vijay Sankeshwar

By Express News Service

'Vijayanand', directed by Rishika Sharma, is a biopic on famous businessman Vijay Sankeshwar. The Kannada film is gearing up for release on December 9, and it will be dubbed and released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

The release date was officially announced by the makers during the audio launch event, which had Sharan and Harshika Poonacha as the guests. A song titled Haage Aada Aalingana was released in Kannada and Hindi on Sunday. The song is composed by famous Malayalam music director Gopi Sundar, The musician, who has associated with over 300 films is making his Kannada debut with Vijayanand. Written by Dhananjay Ranjan, Haage Aada Aalingana is sung by Vijay Prakash and Keertana Vaidyanathan.

Speaking at the song launch event, Vijay Sankeshwar said that he initially hesitated when director Rishika Sharma expressed her wish to make a film based on his life. “I appreciate Rishika for her good efforts. She has done a good movie, which is produced by my son Anand Sankeshwar. Most of us in the family are entrepreneurs. My father was shocked when I told him I will start a transport business.

My business, which started with just a single lorry, has grown to a huge scale today. The strength behind me is my wife Lalita. I told the director that the film should reflect the reality of my life. There should be nothing extra added to the film. Watching Nihal on screen reminds me of my younger days.

That moustache, and colourful shirts... that’s how I was at that age. The heroine Siri Prahlad also resembles my wife. May this film inspire the youth.” Apart from Siri Prahalad and Nihal, Vijayanand has Bharath Bopanna and Archana Kottige in pivotal roles.

