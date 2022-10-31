Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu series 'Aha Na Pellanta' to premiere on ZEE5 next month 

Fronted by Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar, the romantic comedy-drama is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada media.

Published: 31st October 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of the eight-part Telugu language series, 'Aha Na Pellanta.'

Poster of the eight-part Telugu language series, 'Aha Na Pellanta.'

By PTI

MUMBAI: ZEE5 on Monday announced 'Aha Na Pellanta', an eight-part Telugu language series, will arrive on its platform on November 17.

Fronted by Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajashekhar, the romantic comedy-drama is directed by Sanjeev Reddy and produced by Tamada media.

The series revolves around a bride who elopes with her ex-boyfriend leaving the groom-to-be waiting at the mandap. The story unfolds when this guy decides to take revenge. The series is a humorous take on revenge and an irrational oath which changes the protagonist's fate forever.

"'Aha Na Pellanta' is an intelligent mix of romance and comedy that takes a unique take on relationships. It will throw not one but many surprises to its viewers," read the description of the show.

According to Reddy, 'Aha Na Pellanta' is a story which will entertain the audiences and leave a smile on their face by the end of the series.

"We have worked very hard on this project; each role has been crafted keeping the nuances of every character in mind. We wanted to make sure that the audience is delivered with a mix of both comedy and drama while making it relatable. With our partnership with ZEE5, we are glad that the audience in 190+ countries will get a chance to watch it and we hope they enjoy it too," the director said in a statement.

Manish Kalra, the chief business officer of ZEE5 India said: 'Aha Na Pellanta' is a modern-day love story that will connect with audiences at various levels.

"As the multilingual storyteller of India, we take pride in focusing on entertainment by partnering with storytellers for diverse narratives and this Telugu offering is another step in that direction."

"With a popular star cast, the series has a beautiful narration of complicated relationships with an added pinch of comedy that will make it a great watch," added Kalra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ZEE5 TV series Telugu Aha Na Pellanta
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp