Adivi Sesh's 'Hit: The Second Case' gets release date

The film was shot extensively in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. It has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead.

The poster of Adivi Sesh's 'Hit: The Second Case'

By Express News Service

Hit: The Second Case, the upcoming Telugu sequel of Hit: The First Case, is set to be released on December 2, the makers announced on social media on Thursday. 

The film stars Adivi Sesh in the lead role. Written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the sequel is set in Andhra Pradesh and has Sesh playing Krishna Dev aka KD. The film was shot extensively in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. It has Meenakshi Chaudhary playing the female lead.

The first part starred Vishwak Sen and Ruhani Sharma in the lead roles and depicted the story of a cop named Vikram Rudraraju, who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and the pressures at work give him repeated panic attacks.It is produced by Prashanti Tipirneni in association with actor Nani.

