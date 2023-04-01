Home Entertainment Telugu

Nani's 'Dasara' raises Rs 53 crore worldwide in two days 

Published: 01st April 2023 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

A still from  Telugu star Nani's pan-India film 'Dasara'. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu star Nani's pan-India film Dasara has earned over Rs 53 crore gross worldwide in the first two days of its release.

Directed by debutant Srikanth Odela, Dasara is set in a village situated in Singareni Coal Mines in the Peddapalli district of Telangana.

The film was released on Thursday in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Production house SLV Cinemas shared the box office collection of the movie in a press note.

"The movie grossed Rs 38 crore plus on its first day worldwide, earning a staggering Rs 15 crore on its second day.

The film's two days worldwide total stands at Rs 53 crore plus," the note read.

Dasara also features Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, Sai Kumar and Poorna.

