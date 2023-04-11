Thiruveer’s next announced

Abhilasha Cherukuri By

Express News Service

Stage actor-turned-film star Thiruveer, who recently got a breakthrough as a lead actor with the horror film Masooda, will be next seen in an out-and-out love story, set in the 90s. The upcoming film is directed by debutant filmmaker Gopi Vihari and produced by Ravi Kumar Panasa under the Ravi Panasa Film Corporation banner.

Speaking to CE, Gopi Vihari, a former media professional and screenwriter, says, “This is going to be a period film, set in a rural backdrop, in the 90s. The story is rooted in the Telugu milieu and it entwines folklore and cultural mores. It is a love story with a strong social backdrop, and we intend to tell it with complete honesty and authenticity. I strongly believe that local is the new way to go global.”

He further notes he wanted to cast an artist who truly believed the story and that Thiruveer fit the bill. “Since he also comes from a theatre background, I felt that he possessed both the maturity as well as the lack of inhibitions one requires to take on this particular role. His training in theatre also educated him well in social realities. When I narrated the story to him, I felt that he could do due justice for the role.”

The yet to be titled film is presented by Asian Films, and further details about the feature are yet to be announced. It may be noted that before Masooda, Thiruveer played supporting roles in films like George Reddy, Palasa 1978 and Tuck Jagadish. Thiruveer has Pareshaan, an ensemble comedy up for release.

