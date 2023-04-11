Home Entertainment Telugu

Thiruveer’s next announced

The upcoming period film is directed by debutant G Gopi Vihari

Published: 11th April 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Thiruveer. (Photo | Twitter @iamThiruveeR)

By Abhilasha Cherukuri
Express News Service

Stage actor-turned-film star Thiruveer, who recently got a breakthrough as a lead actor with the horror film Masooda, will be next seen in an out-and-out love story, set in the 90s. The upcoming film is directed by debutant filmmaker Gopi Vihari and produced by Ravi Kumar Panasa under the Ravi Panasa Film Corporation banner.

Speaking to CE, Gopi Vihari, a former media professional and screenwriter, says, “This is going to be a period film, set in a rural backdrop, in the 90s. The story is rooted in the Telugu milieu and it entwines folklore and cultural mores. It is a love story with a strong social backdrop, and we intend to tell it with complete honesty and authenticity. I strongly believe that local is the new way to go global.”

He further notes he wanted to cast an artist who truly believed the story and that Thiruveer fit the bill. “Since he also comes from a theatre background, I felt that he possessed both the maturity as well as the lack of inhibitions one requires to take on this particular role. His training in theatre also educated him well in social realities. When I narrated the story to him, I felt that he could do due justice for the role.”

The yet to be titled film is presented by Asian Films, and further details about the feature are yet to be announced. It may be noted that before Masooda, Thiruveer played supporting roles in films like George Reddy, Palasa 1978 and Tuck Jagadish. Thiruveer has Pareshaan, an ensemble comedy up for release.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruveer
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
Degree not important, it is a matter of false poll affidavit: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
For representational purpose
Sharp rise in synthetic drug abuse in Kerala
Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads to Bandipur Tiger Reserve, in Chamarajnagar district. (Photo | PTI)
Did security drill scare away tigers ahead of PM Modi’s safari?
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Gujarat coastline shrinks due to climate change

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp