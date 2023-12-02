Chandrika Ravi to headline biopic 'Silk Smitha: The Untold Story'

By Express News Service

A biopic Silk Smitha was announced on Saturday. Titled Silk Smitha, The Untold Story, the film will be directed by Jayaram with actor Chandrika Ravi essaying the role of the late actor.

The film will be backed by SB Vijay Of STRI Cinemas.

Besides announcing the project, the makers also introduced Chandrika’s character as Silk Smitha, by replicating one of her photographs. The film is set to go on floors soon and will release sometime in 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The makers are yet to announce cast and crew members of the film.

Silk Smitha who worked in multiple Indian film industries, was at her peak during the 80s and early 90s. Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, the actor primarily appeared in dance numbers. She worked for nearly two decades and appeared in over 400 films.

In 2011, Vidya Balan starred in Hindi film The Dirty Picture which is loosely inspired by Silk Smitha's life. Most recently, Tamil film Mark Antony had also used the actor's lookalike to recreate her appearance.

