Home Entertainment Telugu

Chandrika Ravi to headline biopic 'Silk Smitha: The Untold Story'

Besides announcing the project, the makers also introduced Chandrika’s character as Silk Smitha, by replicating one of her photographs.

Published: 02nd December 2023 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-born Australian actor and model, is playing the titular character in the film. (Photo | Chandrika Ravi Instagram)

Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-born Australian actor and model, is playing the titular character in the film. (Photo | Chandrika Ravi Instagram)

By Express News Service

A biopic Silk Smitha was announced on Saturday. Titled Silk Smitha, The Untold Story, the film will be directed by Jayaram with actor Chandrika Ravi essaying the role of the late actor.

The film will be backed by SB Vijay Of STRI Cinemas.

Besides announcing the project, the makers also introduced Chandrika’s character as Silk Smitha, by replicating one of her photographs. The film is set to go on floors soon and will release sometime in 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The makers are yet to announce cast and crew members of the film.

Silk Smitha who worked in multiple Indian film industries, was at her peak during the 80s and early 90s. Born as Vijayalakshmi Vadlapati, the actor primarily appeared in dance numbers. She worked for nearly two decades and appeared in over 400 films.

In 2011, Vidya Balan starred in Hindi film The Dirty Picture which is loosely inspired by Silk Smitha's life. Most recently, Tamil film Mark Antony had also used the actor's lookalike to recreate her appearance.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Silk Smitha biopic Chandrika Ravi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp