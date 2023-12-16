Neil Nithin Mukesh joins 'Maaya One', Aakanksha Ranjan Kapoor to play female lead

By Express News Service

Director CV Kumar and actor Sundeep Kishan, who have previously worked together in Maayavan/Project Z (2017) are reuniting for the second time to work for Maayavan's sequel. The project is titled Maaya One.

The film stars Aakanksha Ranjan Kapoor as the female lead. Aakanksha has worked so far in the Bollywood films Guilty (2020) and Monica, O My Darling (2022). The makers of the film announced on Saturday that Neil Nithin Mukesh will be cast in the film, in a crucial role.

Neil was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road. The actor has previously worked in Telugu films, having appeared in the Prabhas' starrer Saaho (2019) and Bellamkonda Srinivas's Kavacham (2018).

Maaya One is going to be an action entertainer. The film will revolve around a common man locking horns with a supervillain. Maaya One is produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments.

The film is presented by Adventures International Pvt Ltd. Karthik K Thillai is the cinematographer of the film, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is currently in pre-production.

Director CV Kumar and actor Sundeep Kishan, who have previously worked together in Maayavan/Project Z (2017) are reuniting for the second time to work for Maayavan's sequel. The project is titled Maaya One. The film stars Aakanksha Ranjan Kapoor as the female lead. Aakanksha has worked so far in the Bollywood films Guilty (2020) and Monica, O My Darling (2022). The makers of the film announced on Saturday that Neil Nithin Mukesh will be cast in the film, in a crucial role. Neil was last seen in the 2019 film Bypass Road. The actor has previously worked in Telugu films, having appeared in the Prabhas' starrer Saaho (2019) and Bellamkonda Srinivas's Kavacham (2018). Maaya One is going to be an action entertainer. The film will revolve around a common man locking horns with a supervillain. Maaya One is produced by Rambrahmam Sunkara under the banner AK Entertainments. The film is presented by Adventures International Pvt Ltd. Karthik K Thillai is the cinematographer of the film, with music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film is currently in pre-production.