Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati unveil trailer of 'Rana Naidu' web series

'Rana Naidu' is an adaptation of the popular American series, 'Ray Donovan' and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023.

Published: 16th February 2023 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

RanaNaidu

Actors Ashish Vidyarthi, Sushant Singh, Surveen Chawla, Rana Daggubati and Daggubati Venkatesh during the trailer launch of 'Rana Naidu'. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Actors Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati, on Wednesday, unveiled the trailer of their much-awaited high-octane action thriller series 'Rana Naidu'.

Taking to Instagram, Rana shared the trailer which he captioned, "He operates in the shadows, but now, a shadow from his past is about to return and shake his world to its core! Watch this action-packed saga unfold in #RanaNaidu on March 10!."

Created by Karan Anshuman, 'Rana Naidu' is an adaptation of the popular American series, 'Ray Donovan' and is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from March 10, 2023.

The series features Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and Sushant Singh in the lead roles.

'Rana Naidu' marks the first collaboration of the 'Baahubali' actor Rana Daggubati with his uncle Venkatesh Daggubati.

Speaking about the show, Rana said, "This project has been a long-time coming and it's special for so many reasons. It's not only my first collaboration with Netflix but also with my uncle, Venky. It has been an enriching experience working with Sunder (Aaron,) Karan (Anshuman) and Suparn (Varma) on this project and I am glad Rana Naidu turned out the way it has. The entire cast and crew have put in a lot of hard work into the series and I am confident that the audiences will love it!"

He added, "Playing the role of Rana Naidu was exceptionally challenging. He's a complex character with a deep emotional connection to his family, but also struggles with his relationship with his father. And, amidst all this drama is Rana's professional journey and what it requires of him. I can't wait for everyone to experience the world of Rana, Naga and everything in between!"

Venkatesh Daggubati said, "I am thrilled to have had the opportunity to work with my dear nephew for the first time for a show as exciting as Rana Naidu. Portraying the character of Naga is an entirely new experience for me, as I have never come across a character like this before. Naga is a refreshing change, with his playful demeanor that stands in stark contrast to Rana's more intense personality. This character is witty, charismatic and layered. I'm excited for my fans to tell me what they think as this is a first for me in many ways. And, working with this team of talented directors and producers on the series has been a truly wonderful experience."

Abhishek Banerjee, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais are also a part of 'Rana Naidu'.

