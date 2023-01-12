'Veera Simha Reddy' show stopped midway in the US

By Express News Service

In a rather unsavoury and embarrassing turn of events, a screening of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Veera Simha Reddy in the US was abruptly stopped by the theatre management owing to a huge ruckus created by the audience in the hall.

While loud hoots and impassioned cries of "Jai Balayya" are a long celebrated communal movie-watching tradition in the Telugu states - the theatres in America which do screen Telugu movies regularly, including this theatre in question rattled enough by this act of public disobedience to stop the show midway.

In a video now viral on social media, we can see local police sternly asking the audience, comprising entirely of Telugu NRIs gathered to watch Veera Simha Reddy, to leave the theatres.

The cop in the video is also seen telling people that this is not the first time theatres screening Telugu films have witnessed this behaviour and have asked the audience present to be mindful of basic theatre etiquette.

