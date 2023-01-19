First single from Samantha's 'Shaakunthalam' Mallika Mallika, out

Anusha Sundar By

Express News Service

The first single from the upcoming epic drama Shaakunthalam, Mallika Mallika, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday. The film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, is set to release on February 17 in theatres.

Mallika Mallika is a melody sung by Ramya Behara, with lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad. The film’s album is composed by Mani Sharma.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the historic period drama is based on the play Shaakuntalam written by 4th-century Sanskrit poet Kalidas. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, the film features Dev Mohan playing the king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyanta. Others who are part of the cast include Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Ananya Nagalla, who will appear in pivotal roles.

Apart from the original Telugu version, Shaakuntalam will also be simultaneously dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film was initially supposed to have been released in November 2022, the makers postponed citing 3D effects.

