Home Entertainment Telugu

First single from Samantha's 'Shaakunthalam' Mallika Mallika, out

Mallika Mallika is a melody sung by Ramya Behara, with lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad. The film’s album is composed by Mani Sharma.

Published: 19th January 2023 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2023 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the upcoming epic drama Shaakunthalam

A still from the upcoming epic drama Shaakunthalam

By Anusha Sundar
Express News Service

The first single from the upcoming epic drama Shaakunthalam, Mallika Mallika, was released by the makers on social media on Wednesday. The film starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, is set to release on February 17 in theatres.

Mallika Mallika is a melody sung by Ramya Behara, with lyrics by Chaitanya Prasad. The film’s album is composed by Mani Sharma.

Directed by Gunasekhar, the historic period drama is based on the play Shaakuntalam written by 4th-century Sanskrit poet Kalidas. While Samantha will play Shakuntala, the film features Dev Mohan playing the king of the Puru Dynasty, Dushyanta. Others who are part of the cast include Mohan Babu, Gautami, Aditi Balan, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Ananya Nagalla, who will appear in pivotal roles.

Apart from the original Telugu version, Shaakuntalam will also be simultaneously dubbed into Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. While the film was initially supposed to have been released in November 2022, the makers postponed citing 3D effects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shaakunthalam Mallika Mallika Samantha Ruth Prabhu
India Matters
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. (Photo | PTI)
Indian politics needs more like her: Jairam Ramesh on New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern 
The accident took place at 4.45 am at Repoli village in Raigad. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Nine people killed in truck-van collision on Mumbai-Goa highway in Maharashtra
Scientists say the estimated land loss due to erosion between 1990 and 2018 in Kancheepuram is around 186 hectares. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Waves take away big slice of Tamil Nadu coastline: Report
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
School shutdowns hurt students’ learning ability: Survey

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp