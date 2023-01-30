Home Entertainment Telugu

Jayathirtha Jayanna, Dhanveerrah’s 'Kaiva' shooting wrapped up

Banaras director Jayathirtha Jayanna has completed the shooting of his next, Kaiva, at Thigalarapete in Bengaluru. 

Kaiva is about the Karaga Utsav, and Jayathirtha has woven elements of crime and love into the film. 
The film stars Vamana hero Dhanveerrah in the lead and is set in the 80s. Inspired by the name of the god Kaivara Bheema, Kaiva will feature Megha Shetty as the female lead. Megha, who made a transition from teleserials to films, has already starred in films like Tribble Riding and Dil Pasand. Kaiva will be her third outing in Sandalwood.

Kaiva is now in the post-production phase, and a release date is expected to be out soon. With music by Kantara composer Ajaneesh Loknath, the cinematography of Kaiva will be handled by Shwet Priya Naik.

