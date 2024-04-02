INTERVIEW | My approach is gentle yet realistic: KU Mohanan

HYDERABAD : KU Mohanan has established himself as one of the most prominent cinematographers of mainstream Hindi cinema, with his work in Don (2006), Talaash (2012), Raees (2017), and Andhadhun (2018). Mohanan, however, describes himself as an ‘art film’ person. He elaborates, “The kind of films I did before Don, you can call it art cinema. Maybe because of my education at FTII (Film & Television Institute of India), I still have that parallel cinema hangover.” Recalling his early years when he watched popular cinema in all languages, he adds, “If you are Indian, you always carry that commercial film sensibility within you.”

Talking about his work in Family Star, Mohanan expresses gratitude to the film’s producer, Dil Raju, and the director, Parasuram Petla, for giving him creative freedom. He adds, “Both of them trust my understanding of the subject. Parasuram also wanted different sensibilities to meld into the film.” A large chunk of Family Star is set in a regular middle-class household in Hyderabad. Mohanan explains how he dealt with these portions. He says, “I didn’t make the world look too cinematic. My approach is gentle yet realistic, the kind that seems to be amiss in Telugu cinema.”

Family Star is Mohanan’s second Telugu film. He had previously worked on the Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi (2019). He opines that the Telugu film industry could benefit from a little organisation. He says, “They should plan things ahead and definitely aim for a revamp. You need a certain amount of time to achieve a certain finesse.” Even from a creative standpoint, Mohanan feels that Telugu cinema should experiment more often. He says, “Telugu cinema is doing very well, but it lacks a certain sensibility. They are still doing the same old thing. How many times can you see action the same way, with people flying, etc? Someone should try action in a real way.”