'Darling' gets OTT release date

Priyadarshi and Nabha Natesh's recently-released film Darling is all set to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. The film is written and directed by Aswin Ram.

Darling, which was released in theatres on July 19, received mixed to negative reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Our CE review of the film read, "If Darling is any evidence, Aswin Raam has a long way to go. After an intermittently funny first half that entirely relies on slapstick comedy, Aswin tries everything in his capacity to keep the ball rolling, whether it be broad slapstick comedy, or schmaltzy drama about elder family members learning a thing or two. But once the cat is out of the bag, the film never settles down, and it remains too bizarre throughout its 161-minute runtime."

The technical crew of Darling comprises cinematographer Naresh Ramadurai, editor Pradeep E Raghav, and music composer Vivek Sagar. The film was produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the production banner Primeshow Entertainment.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)