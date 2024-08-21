Ramya Pasupuleti says 'I cried watching Aavesham'

Ramya Pasupuleti, who made her acting debut as a child artist in Panchakshari (2010) and featured in a few other films in minor roles like Hushaaru (2018) and Commitment (2022), makes her foray into cinema as a solo female lead with the upcoming film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Also starring Rao Ramesh and Ankith Koyya, the film is directed by Lakshman Karya, and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner. Tabitha Sukumar, the wife of director Sukumar, is presenting this film which marks her maiden project.
The young actor had some tidbits to share about her work as a child artist. She recalls, “I have been doing ad films since the time I was four years old. I worked as a child artist in Anushka’s Panchakshari. I did a role in Mahesh Babu’s Spyder as well. Then I completed my Bachelor’s and returned to acting.”
Talking about how she was cast in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, the actor notes, “I feel Instagram helped me on the path as my content got a wider reach there. Director Lakshman Karya was my follower on Instagram and later a member of the team approached me. I got selected and it has been a happy journey since then.”
In her upcoming film, Ramya shares screenspace with many veterans, including Rao Ramesh. Talking about the experience, the actor states, “I feel privileged because Rao Ramesh gaaru is playing the lead in the film. I definitely had pressure to give my best because many senior actors were involved in the film. After the shoot, my director said I gave the best performance.” Addressing the challenge of doing comedy and her character, she adds, “Making people laugh is a tough trait and this film offered me an opportunity to make it happen. Who doesn’t want to make people laugh? I play an 18-year-old in the film. I am confident that everyone who watches the film will enjoy my character. My equation with the main character, played by Ankith, will be cute.”
A song from the film ‘Madam Sir Madam’ has become a chartbuster. Talking about the many hats she had to don in the song, which was made as a homage to many Allu Arjun films, she says, “In the song, Ankith and I had to recreate many scenes from Allu Arjun sir’s films like Desamuduru, Pushpa, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham because Ankith’s character imagines that he is Allu Aravind’s son and that Allu Arjun is his brother. To add more fun to it, this song was conceptualised. The team came up with the idea during the last leg of the shoot and I thought it was brilliant of Lakshman.”
Talking about her upcoming projects, Ramya mentions that she plays Chiranjeevi’s youngest sister in Viswambhara and one of the female leads in Mad 2, also starring Sangeeth Shobhan and Ram Nithin. When asked about what kind of roles she would like to pick, going further, Ramya specifies, “I really want to create an impact while picking a role. I don’t want to do those damsel-in-distress roles unless, of course, it’s a pure commercial film. I want to do something where my performance is going to create an impact on audiences. I aspire to do cinema that can change someone’s life, like the recent Malayalam film Aavesham. I felt like that was cinema. I cried watching that film because I was so happy. I want to create a similar feeling in audiences.”
The noted production banner Mythri Movie Makers is releasing Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam this Friday.