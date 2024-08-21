Ramya Pasupuleti says 'I cried watching Aavesham'

Ramya Pasupuleti, who made her acting debut as a child artist in Panchakshari (2010) and featured in a few other films in minor roles like Hushaaru (2018) and Commitment (2022), makes her foray into cinema as a solo female lead with the upcoming film Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam. Also starring Rao Ramesh and Ankith Koyya, the film is directed by Lakshman Karya, and produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner. Tabitha Sukumar, the wife of director Sukumar, is presenting this film which marks her maiden project.

The young actor had some tidbits to share about her work as a child artist. She recalls, “I have been doing ad films since the time I was four years old. I worked as a child artist in Anushka’s Panchakshari. I did a role in Mahesh Babu’s Spyder as well. Then I completed my Bachelor’s and returned to acting.”

Talking about how she was cast in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam, the actor notes, “I feel Instagram helped me on the path as my content got a wider reach there. Director Lakshman Karya was my follower on Instagram and later a member of the team approached me. I got selected and it has been a happy journey since then.”

In her upcoming film, Ramya shares screenspace with many veterans, including Rao Ramesh. Talking about the experience, the actor states, “I feel privileged because Rao Ramesh gaaru is playing the lead in the film. I definitely had pressure to give my best because many senior actors were involved in the film. After the shoot, my director said I gave the best performance.” Addressing the challenge of doing comedy and her character, she adds, “Making people laugh is a tough trait and this film offered me an opportunity to make it happen. Who doesn’t want to make people laugh? I play an 18-year-old in the film. I am confident that everyone who watches the film will enjoy my character. My equation with the main character, played by Ankith, will be cute.”