‘We wanted to name the film first as Chirathapudi Marriage Band ’

Films with political overtones and social commentary are often met with widespread disagreement and cries of offence. Did that happen to Ambajipeta Marriage Band as well?

I did hear some murmurs from certain upper caste folks, who felt their community was being portrayed in a poor light. But not many people know that I am an upper-caste person myself. I have only displayed what has always happened, through the course of history. I have not shown anything new. And it was a conscious choice, to not name drop the antagonists’ caste. We just conveyed that visually. There were some complaints, but I was also appreciated by a lot of other upper-caste folks. But very few people complained.

Your antagonist does not react in the way we expect someone, especially in films, to react. What made you step away from the kind of shock-value cruelty we usually see in films?

I wanted the character’s reactions to be true to how people react in real life. It is important to understand that unlike films, folks think a lot about their reputation. It all boils down to their honour and standing in the society. So, if an upper caste patriarch finds out about his sister’s affair with a person from a lower caste, their plan of action will be very hush-hush. They will try to get the girl silently married off, to protect their reputation. That is how I have designed Venkat’s reactions in the film. When he eventually does something extreme, it comes off as a cumulative reaction to a chain of skirmishes.

Though your title refers to the band Malligadu is a part of, it also comes across as a larger metaphor for ‘band’ing together against oppression. How did you stumble upon this particular title?

You are right about why this title was chosen for this film. We knew the words Marriage and Band had to be a part of the title from the starting, but we had to brainstorm the village’s name. We did not zero in on Ambajipeta at first. At first, I thought the film would be called Chirathapudi Marriage Band. Chirathapudi is a town in the Konaseema region. It helped that we wanted the film to take place in the Godavari region, so we were looking for town names in that area alone. I was in Ambajipeta, in fact, when I locked the town’s name for the film’s title. The beauty of this particular hamlet is that you see 10-15 saloon shops lined up in a row. And people usually book bands to play at their weddings in small towns at saloon shops. It felt like a sign.