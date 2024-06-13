‘Harom Hara is not a film for kids’: Director Gnanasagar Dwaraka

HYDERABAD : Harom Hara, the upcoming Sudheer Babu starrer, tells the story of an underdog from a small rural town in Andhra Pradesh who becomes a powerful person after he enters the gunmaking trade. Gnanasagar Dwaraka, who has directed the film, recalls reading some articles about a gunmaker in Chittoor district and watching a documentary, both of which were helpful for him while drafting the script. He adds, “And yet, these were not enough. So I decided to add a native element of Kuppam, the place I come from. There is plenty of Kuppam-specific information in the film, whether it be about language, food, or culture.”

At the same time, the director clarifies that gunmaking is not the main subject in Harom Hara. “There are many threads to the narrative, including a spiritual element,” he adds. The director also shares that he is a devotee of Lord Subramanyam, which is why he named his film’s protagonist after the deity.

Gnanagsagar says emphatically that he loves underdog stories, which is the core of Harom Hara, and that he took an organic approach to his script. “If someone from a rural area is making guns all by himself, to what extent can he use modern equipment? We tried to deal with such information on a screenplay and execution level,” the director adds. The director also states that the post-production for Harom Hara took a long time, considering it was a period film. “The genre meant more time spent on finalising costumes and production design—more time than usual.”

Harom Hara showcases Sudheer Babu in a whole new light, the director reveals. He adds, “He is a damn good performer. No one has fully explored his potential until now. There is a swag in dialogues that only certain actors can enhance, and Sudheer Babu is one of them.” Gnanasagar also recalls how Sudheer Babu had no trouble grasping the local Kuppam accent and finished the dubbing for the film within four days.

Gnanasgar’s first film, Sehari, was a romantic comedy which released in 2022. The director, however, clarifies that he is not a big fan of the genre. “It wasn’t my story. But the opportunity to direct Sehari came at such a time that I couldn’t say no. Harom Hara, on the other hand, is my film. From conception to direction, I can say it belongs to me.” While on the subject, the director also speaks about his inclination towards a contrastful colour scheme for the visuals in a film. He elaborates on his preferences, saying, “If a story has intensity, it should reflect in the frames. If one observes, there is generally a low-key light inside a temple. That way, one feels the intensity of God to a greater degree.”