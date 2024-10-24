We wanted to make a good film, not a hit film

“I wanted to make a good film,” says Dr Sindhu Reddy, the producer for whom Narudi Brathuku Natana, the upcoming slice of life drama, marks her maiden project. On her hunt to discover a ‘good’ film, she stumbled upon the demo reel of an interesting filmmaker, a huge Kamal Haasan fan and a passionate editor - Rishikeshwar Yogi who turned into the writer, director and editor for this fresh project.

Both the creative minds with actor Nithin Prasanna joined Cinema Express to share thoughts about their upcoming release on October 25. The team who had humble indie beginnings expressed their taste, their attention over the craft and the reverse writing process of the film. They say that they don’t want to boast about their work but that they made a good quality film.

Where did the first inspiration for the film come from?

Rishikeshwar: Initially, I had other script ideas that I wanted to pitch. But when I presented a gangster film or a larger-than-life story, as a debut filmmaker no one was ready to back it up. Then I started thinking and I always had this idea to tell the story of an actor. How does one become a good actor? Or for that matter, what is good acting? I felt this would be a fresh subject to explore.

I liked the trailer a lot. People are praising a trailer for craft and editing and it’s not a common sight. Since you are the editor, did that help a lot in this project?

Rishikeshwar: Indeed, I love to edit. I am always with the mindset that I am shooting a film so that I can edit it. Whenever we had an issue on set, the first thing I would say is, ‘I am the editor, I’ll take care of it.’

Dr Sindhu: But I told him that for later projects, if we collaborate, I don’t want him to be the editor.

Rishikeshwar: Yes, because it’s not easy for her to convince me to make big changes, if I am the editor. Yet, we made significant cuts because I am very brutal to myself. If something doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. The first cut was 2 hours 23 min, then I trimmed it to 2 hours 17 mins and finally it’s now, 2 hours 5 mins. Being an editor also, I guess helps in cutting down the budget.