We wanted to make a good film, not a hit film

“I wanted to make a good film,” says Dr Sindhu Reddy, the producer for whom Narudi Brathuku Natana, the upcoming slice of life drama, marks her maiden project. On her hunt to discover a ‘good’ film, she stumbled upon the demo reel of an interesting filmmaker, a huge Kamal Haasan fan and a passionate editor - Rishikeshwar Yogi who turned into the writer, director and editor for this fresh project.
Both the creative minds with actor Nithin Prasanna joined Cinema Express to share thoughts about their upcoming release on October 25. The team who had humble indie beginnings expressed their taste, their attention over the craft and the reverse writing process of the film. They say that they don’t want to boast about their work but that they made a good quality film.
Where did the first inspiration for the film come from?
Rishikeshwar: Initially, I had other script ideas that I wanted to pitch. But when I presented a gangster film or a larger-than-life story, as a debut filmmaker no one was ready to back it up. Then I started thinking and I always had this idea to tell the story of an actor. How does one become a good actor? Or for that matter, what is good acting? I felt this would be a fresh subject to explore.
I liked the trailer a lot. People are praising a trailer for craft and editing and it’s not a common sight. Since you are the editor, did that help a lot in this project?
Rishikeshwar: Indeed, I love to edit. I am always with the mindset that I am shooting a film so that I can edit it. Whenever we had an issue on set, the first thing I would say is, ‘I am the editor, I’ll take care of it.’
Dr Sindhu: But I told him that for later projects, if we collaborate, I don’t want him to be the editor.
Rishikeshwar: Yes, because it’s not easy for her to convince me to make big changes, if I am the editor. Yet, we made significant cuts because I am very brutal to myself. If something doesn’t work, it doesn’t work. The first cut was 2 hours 23 min, then I trimmed it to 2 hours 17 mins and finally it’s now, 2 hours 5 mins. Being an editor also, I guess helps in cutting down the budget.
How did this film go on floors? What was the pitching story?
Rishikeshwar: I think it happened only with this film. They say this right? Necessity is the mother of invention. It’s a reverse process. We first made a demo, then got the producer and then, the actors. So based on that, I wrote the rest of the story.
Dr Sindhu: I was looking to produce and I gave an advance for another film. I wanted to make a good film, not a hit film or a commercially viable subject. My friends kept putting this seed of Malayalam films and the beauty in them. Then a friend suggested this story. And yes, Rishikesh did not have a climax when he narrated the film to me. I first called him and confirmed that I will produce it. Then, he literally lied to us about having a climax and later, wrote it. It was the necessity that brought this story together.
Rishikeshwar: See, I did not know how to end this film. I had an hour and a half of script ready but the climax was a task. Because the film is an actor’s journey. There will be two sets of audiences. First set will watch to see whether this guy will become a good actor. The second set might feel that the climax is too predictable. But we found an interesting way, you have to watch the film to know.
Nithin, how did you come on board for this project?
Nithin: Me and Rishikesh were travelling with this story from the beginning. I wasn’t part of the writing but he used to pitch me every idea. We spent two years during that time talking and bouncing ideas.
Rishikeshwar: Nithin used to have a Blackmagic 4K camera. We used that for the demo and then we felt confident that the visuals are too good and that we can make the whole film on this. But later, the producer came on board and we had to upscale the equipment.
Nithin, your character is a Malayali in the film and most of the film is set in Kerala. Tell us about your roots and how you learned Telugu
Nithin: I am a Malayali, I stay in Cochin. But for work, I used to come here often. I learnt Telugu to become an actor. I am playing the apt role in this film, I guess
Since a lot of people are saying there is a Malayalam cinema vibe in your trailer. What do you think of this Malayalam cinema and Telugu cinema discourse?
Dr Sindhu: There is a proverb in Telugu, “Doorapu Kondalu Nunupu (The grass is greener on the farthest hill)” I think we enjoy their films and similarly, Malayalam audiences are enjoying our films. I mean, look at Allu Arjun’s films and they collect huge there.
Nithin: This film is fresh even to the Malayalam audiences. That’s for sure.
Finally, what would you say about your film?
Rishikeshwar: It’s a sweet film. There are things that you’ll love. There are things you’ll take home.
Dr Sindhu: I am not saying we made a great film but we made a good film. Please watch the film only in theatres.
Nithin: We made a quality product. You’ll find high standards in all crafts of this film. Assuredly, you’ll find a unique experience.