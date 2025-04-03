Ashish to play the lead in SVC 60

On Wednesday, Dil Raju and Shirish announced the 60th production under their eminent banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film will have Ashish in the lead role, who was last seen in the romantic thriller Love Me - If You Dare.

The film, untitled as yet, will mark the directorial debut for Aditya Rao Gangasani. Reportedly, the film is set against a backdrop of old Hyderabad, promising to bring an earthy, gritty story rooted in that culture. Earlier this week, the makers had announced a casting call for actors of all ages, seeking new talent fluent in the Hyderabad slang, ensuring an authentic feel for the film.

Ashish is reportedly undergoing a makeover for the film, where his character will demand a rugged and muscular appearance. The makers will announce the other details of the movie soon.

Dil Raju had two releases earlier this year, with Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The latter, for which Dil Raju was onboard as a presenter, emerged as a massive commercial success.