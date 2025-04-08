Sumanth Prabhas’ next titled Godari Gattupaina

We had earlier reported about Sumanth Prabhas’ sophomore film being on the shooting floors. The makers have now officially announced Godari Gattupaina as the title for the film.

The makers also shared a concept poster of the film, along with the caption, “A cool evening on the banks of the Godari. Chatting with friends, laughing together — wouldn't it be nice to spend it like that... That's how our Godari banks would be?” The film, promising to be a rural slice-of-life drama, borrows its title from a popular song from the 1999 Mahesh Babu film Raja Kumarudu.

Besides Sumanth, Godari Gattupaina features Jagapathi Babu, Rajeev Kanakala, Harshavardhan, Rajkumar Kasireddy, Sudarshan, Viva Raghav, and Rohit Krishna Varma in the ensemble cast. Additionally, Nidhi Pradeep makes her Telugu debut with the film.

Directed by debutant Subhash Chandra, Godari Gattupaina marks the maiden production for Red Puppet Productions. Sai Santosh is the cinematographer, and Anil Kumar P is the editor. Music is being composed by Naga Vamsi Krishna.

Sumanth’s debut film Mem Famous, which he also directed, released in 2023.