Coolie and War 2 spark backlash over steep ticket hikes in Telugu states

Rajinikanth’s Coolie and Hrithik Roshan - Jr NTR starrer War 2 set for an epic clash on August 14. However the ticket pricing in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana (TS) has ignited a storm online from Monday. Distributors are awaiting government approval for special hikes that could push multiplex tickets to Rs 300 - Rs 550, significantly higher than in the films’ home markets, Rs150 - Rs 200 for Coolie in Tamil Nadu and Rs180 - Rs 250 for War 2 in North India.

The gap has triggered sharp reactions across X (formerly Twitter), with many calling the hikes “exploitative.” @Just_Spidye questioned the policy: “Why Tamil [films] imposed in Andhra & Telangana? Why giving hikes for Tamil films? This is shame of TFI.” Others, like @ranjithNBK, pointed to audience behaviour, “For a Tier 1 hero, people will go even with hikes… but for Coolie, it’s a risk. If talk is bad, huge drops from day two.”

The disparity has also drawn political jabs. @LoveIndia163 asked, “#Coolie in TN – Rs 150- Rs 200, #War2 in North – Rs 180-Rs 250, Telugu States – Rs 300-Rs 550? WTH?” Similar sentiments were echoed by many users and the topic has been trending on X.