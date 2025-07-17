Genelia Deshmukh: When female audience likes you, you have a responsibility

Junior, the upcoming bilingual family drama mounted as a launch pad for Kireeti Reddy, also marks Genelia Deshmukh’s return to South Indian cinema after 13 years. An entire generation has grown up watching her films like Bommarillu, Orange, Ready, and Sye among many more. Genelia looks back at those years with a mix of awe and gratitude. Recalling how she occasionally watches some of her songs and clips, Genelia says, “Sometimes I watch a scene of mine with Prakash Raj or another great actor, and wonder, ‘Did I really do that?’ (laughs) It’s hard to believe I did that work, at times. I see my songs very often, and enjoy it — It was a very special phase of my life.”

At the same time, the Bommarillu actor expresses great pride in her Telugu filmography. She explains, “As an actor, I have been very particular. Even when I was at my peak, I didn’t go on to sign countless films. I did only those films I would be proud of, that a whole family could watch without feeling weird. Not many actors took that route at that point in time. I took that trouble, and I hope the risk was worth it.”

Genelia also makes an interesting observation about her fanbase while looking back to her work around 2004-2012, before she took a sabbatical from acting. “The male audience likes me too. But when your female audience likes you, you have a responsibility. That’s something I’ve taken personally. So often I have mothers and grandmothers coming to me, calling me ‘Bangaaram’ (precious girl), telling me how the enjoyed my film. That means the world to me. I did not do any ultra-glamorous roles. I have a very loyal audience, and I am respecful of it.”