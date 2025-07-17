Genelia Deshmukh: When female audience likes you, you have a responsibility

Junior, the upcoming bilingual family drama mounted as a launch pad for Kireeti Reddy, also marks Genelia Deshmukh’s return to South Indian cinema after 13 years. An entire generation has grown up watching her films like Bommarillu, Orange, Ready, and Sye among many more. Genelia looks back at those years with a mix of awe and gratitude. Recalling how she occasionally watches some of her songs and clips, Genelia says, “Sometimes I watch a scene of mine with Prakash Raj or another great actor, and wonder, ‘Did I really do that?’ (laughs) It’s hard to believe I did that work, at times. I see my songs very often, and enjoy it — It was a very special phase of my life.”
At the same time, the Bommarillu actor expresses great pride in her Telugu filmography. She explains, “As an actor, I have been very particular. Even when I was at my peak, I didn’t go on to sign countless films. I did only those films I would be proud of, that a whole family could watch without feeling weird. Not many actors took that route at that point in time. I took that trouble, and I hope the risk was worth it.”
Genelia also makes an interesting observation about her fanbase while looking back to her work around 2004-2012, before she took a sabbatical from acting. “The male audience likes me too. But when your female audience likes you, you have a responsibility. That’s something I’ve taken personally. So often I have mothers and grandmothers coming to me, calling me ‘Bangaaram’ (precious girl), telling me how the enjoyed my film. That means the world to me. I did not do any ultra-glamorous roles. I have a very loyal audience, and I am respecful of it.”
Further talking about the contribution of South Indian cinema in her career, Genelia says, “For me, this place is my heart. I am still remembered as Hasini and Harini — it’s not Genelia but Hasini that everyone took back home. I owe my career to the roles I got here, like Bommarillu, or Katha, which is another personal favourite.”
Genelia describes Junior, which also stars Sreeleela as a ‘well packaged film.’ Talking about her role, she adds, “It’s a unique role for me. I haven’t played a character like this before. As the film moves, you will see changes in her character arc. It’s a newcomer-like role for me, in that sense.”
Genelia states that she is now ready to work full-time as an actor again, adding, “I got a lot of offers earlier too, but I didn’t want to do half-hearted work as a mother or an actor. However, I came back because of Riteish. I am looking forward to my next phase now; provided I get good roles. I am not in a hurry anymore,” she concludes.