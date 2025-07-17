Praveena Paruchuri: We can’t judge from Jubilee Hills what audience wants

Kothapallilo Okkapudu is Praveena Paruchuri’s third film as a producer, and her first as a director. This is not the first time, though, that she has risked it all on a filmmaking project. The US-based cardiologist had to constantly shuttle between US and India to both shoot and complete post-production for her latest film that will hit theatres on July 18.

Praveena reminisces about the road trip which she took during her sabbatical after C/O Kancharapalem (2018) released, where she interacted with many villagers. She recalls, “I asked many people what they liked about the film. It hadn’t released on OTT yet. As I asked my questions, I saw that they were able to see themselves on the screen — the way the characters sit together with their friends, for drinking and dancing sessions, or the little romances they pursue. There was that relatability for them.”

Both C/O Kancharapalem and Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya were based in smaller towns. Meanwhile, Kothapallilo Okkapudu is set in a small village. She recalls her early memories of visiting many smaller localities in the two Telugu-speaking states. “When I first visited Hyderabad, it was as alien to me as Japan. However, the minute I went to towns, I felt a sense of comfort and groundedness. It reminded me of the place that my family and I come from. To me, India means small towns and villages.”

It’s very important to be in touch with audience to create more authentic stories, Praveena believes. She adds, “When C/O Kancharapalem came, many people said it won’t work. Three films later, they are still saying it. However, I don’t think we should judge, sitting in Jubilee Hills, what the audience wants. I don’t think that’s a good attitude. What I learnt was that if we tell the story, with neatness and cleanliness, Telugu audience will receive it very openly and encourage it.”

Praveena further talks about the reception of Kothapallilo Okappudu at the recently held public screenings. “When I think of family films, I think of Venkatesh gaaru’s movies (laughs). But surprisingly, this film is catering to all audience groups. Some scenes which I was doubtful about and yet insisted upon — it was great to see them work out. The thing is I like Telugu cinema, and represent a type of audience. When I am here, more audience like me must exist too,” she notes.