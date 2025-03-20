Saptagiri: I was laughing throughout Pelli Kani Prasad script narration

Saptagiri is set to return to the big screen in a lead role with Pelli Kani Prasad, a comedy directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi. The film, produced by Vision Group’s KY Babu, Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateswar Goud, and Vaibhav Reddy Muthiyala under Thama Media Entertainments, is presented by Chaganti Cinematic World. Sri Venkateswara Creations, led by Dil Raju, is distributing the film. Ahead of its March 21 release, Saptagiri spoke about his journey with the film, the team behind it, and what audiences can expect from it.
Having previously starred in a lead role in commercial films like Saptagiri Express, Saptagiri LLB, and Vajra Makuta Dara Govinda, Saptagiri wanted to shift gears and explore a full-length comedy. “People have supported my previous films, but I wanted to do a film that was purely about humour. That’s when I heard the script of Pelli Kani Prasad and liked it immediately,” he said.
Recalling his first meeting with director Abhilash Reddy and dialogue writer Akhil Varma, Saptagiri noted, “They narrated the story, and I laughed a lot. When a comedian laughs to a script, that’s a good sign." Seeking further validation, they approached director Maruthi, who brought Saptagiri to the limelight with the 2013 horror comedy Prema Katha Chitram. The Raja Saab director encouraged them to proceed with the film. “After completing the first copy, we watched it at Maruthi anna’s home theatre, and he appreciated it. He also guided us on how to present it to audiences,” he added.
The film’s title, inspired by a popular character from Venkatesh’s classic Malliswari (2004), is the director’s choice. “We felt Pelli Kani Prasad is the perfect title for this story, and we have ensured that the name’s charm is retained while adding value to it,” Saptagiri explained.
A significant boost for the film came when director Anil Ravipudi watched it and recommended it to producer Sirish. “He told me not to take the film in a limited direction and connected us to Sirish gaaru. Sirish sir made it clear that if he didn’t find the film engaging within the first 10-15 minutes, he would leave. But he watched the entire film and enjoyed it, assuring us that SVC would support our release,” he recalled. Saptagiri expressed gratitude towards Prabhas, Venkatesh, Dil Raju, Sirish, Maruthi, and Anil Ravipudi for their support.
Speaking about Abhilash Reddy’s direction, he said, “Abhilash is a very clear director. When he narrated the story, he had already prepared about 70 per cent of the dialogues. That made my job easier. Making a comedian laugh is not easy, but he managed to do that.”
The film features a strong heroine, Priyanka Sharma, which Saptagiri believes is a crucial element. “The role is dominant, and her family is at the heart of the story. The humour in the film largely comes from interactions within her family.”
When asked if the film carries any underlying message, he was clear in his response. “No, this film is purely meant to entertain. The screenplay and situational comedy are its strengths. The storyline is thin, but the comedy in the situations makes up for it. Initially, we had a few emotional moments towards the climax, but we rewrote them to keep the film consistently light-hearted.”
The advance bookings for the film’s paid premieres have been encouraging. “We opened paid premieres on the 20th, and 70 per cent of the tickets have already been sold. That gave me a lot of joy,” he shared. Music for the film is composed by Shekhar Chandra. “The songs have turned out wonderfully. We haven't released them yet but I believe audiences will enjoy them in theatres. The background score is also impressive,” he added.
Looking ahead, Saptagiri hinted at more projects in the pipeline and also expressed that he is aiming to transition to a character artist. “There are good stories coming my way. I will share details about my next film after Pelli Kani Prasad releases. But mainly I am aiming to turn into a character artist. Once upon a time, we used to roll on the floor and laugh to Sunil gaaru's comedy, now he is playing dreaded villain characters. I am planning to take up more such serious roles.” he concluded.