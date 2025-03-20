Saptagiri: I was laughing throughout Pelli Kani Prasad script narration

When asked if the film carries any underlying message, he was clear in his response. “No, this film is purely meant to entertain. The screenplay and situational comedy are its strengths. The storyline is thin, but the comedy in the situations makes up for it. Initially, we had a few emotional moments towards the climax, but we rewrote them to keep the film consistently light-hearted.”

The advance bookings for the film’s paid premieres have been encouraging. “We opened paid premieres on the 20th, and 70 per cent of the tickets have already been sold. That gave me a lot of joy,” he shared. Music for the film is composed by Shekhar Chandra. “The songs have turned out wonderfully. We haven't released them yet but I believe audiences will enjoy them in theatres. The background score is also impressive,” he added.

Looking ahead, Saptagiri hinted at more projects in the pipeline and also expressed that he is aiming to transition to a character artist. “There are good stories coming my way. I will share details about my next film after Pelli Kani Prasad releases. But mainly I am aiming to turn into a character artist. Once upon a time, we used to roll on the floor and laugh to Sunil gaaru's comedy, now he is playing dreaded villain characters. I am planning to take up more such serious roles.” he concluded.