Sangeeth Shobhan: Tillu cameo would have been fun in MAD Square

Narne Nithiin: No fights at all. The only thing we fight over are samosas and snacks (laughs).

Ram Nithin: We even made fun of the so-called fight (About who the lead in the film is). Do you people like us to fight?

Sangeeth Shobhan: The only challenge with Kalyan anna is that it’s tough to say ‘no’ to him.

Ram Nithin: Yes! He’s so sweet in the way he asks. He’ll come into our zone, chat casually, and before you know it, you’ve agreed to do something you didn’t plan to.