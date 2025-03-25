Sangeeth Shobhan: Tillu cameo would have been fun in MAD Square
MAD Square, the sequel to the 2023 comedy MAD, brings back the chaotic energy of the original with a wild bachelor party in Goa. Directed by Kalyan Shankar and produced by Naga Vamsi under Sitara Entertainments, the film stars Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Shobhan, and Ram Nithin, alongside Vishnu Oi, Priyanka Jawalkar, and Muralidhar Goud. Known for their chemistry and quick wit, the three lead actors sat down for an exclusive chat with CE, keeping it as unfiltered as their on-screen antics.
The first part, MAD, was a massive hit. Did you always plan to make a full-length comedy like this?
Narne Nithiin: No planning at all. Even if we plan, we’re not sure if we can make it work. So we just go with the flow.
Sangeeth and Ram: Ya ya, ya ya (both in chorus, referencing a meme) (laughs).
Comedy relies a lot on timing. How do you three prep for that?
Ram Nithin: If we force anything, it goes wrong. We try to stay organic and original.
Sangeeth Shobhan: Technically, we had a workshop. But the moment we read one line, we got distracted. Some gossip took over, and we just ended up chilling.
Narne Nithiin: Each one was chatting about something completely different. No real prep happened.
Tell us about working with director Kalyan Shankar. Any creative clashes on set?
Narne Nithiin: No fights at all. The only thing we fight over are samosas and snacks (laughs).
Ram Nithin: We even made fun of the so-called fight (About who the lead in the film is). Do you people like us to fight?
Sangeeth Shobhan: The only challenge with Kalyan anna is that it’s tough to say ‘no’ to him.
Ram Nithin: Yes! He’s so sweet in the way he asks. He’ll come into our zone, chat casually, and before you know it, you’ve agreed to do something you didn’t plan to.
Audiences have been saying that the trailer gives off a Hangover vibe. Was that intentional?
Sangeeth Shobhan: Not really. People might assume that because a bunch of boys are going to Goa in the second half, and the first half has a wedding. But there’s no actual connection. We’ll see, hopefully people watch the film and see for themselves.
When did producer Naga Vamsi confirm that you’d be doing a sequel?
Sangeeth: MAD released in October 2023, and by December, we knew a sequel was happening. By March, we had an outline ready.
That quickly?
Ram Nithin: We went on a trip to Dubai. Unfortunately, Nithiin couldn’t join because of his film, AAY. It’s not that we didn’t take him. But whenever Kalyan anna had an idea, he’d share it with us. ‘What if Laddoo does this? What if Manoj does that?’ We were always excited. Maybe that energy made things move faster.
How similar are you to your characters?
Sangeeth: I’m like DD, but I have more diplomacy than him. He has no filter. But leadership qualities? I think I have that too (The other two burst out laughing).
Narne Nithiin: Ram, you tell them about my character.
Ram Nithin: Nithiin is mostly like Ashok, introverted, doesn’t talk much about himself. But unlike his character, he doesn’t get into fights. He just makes peace with everything. As for me, Manoj talks too much and screws things up. That’s also me.
Narne Nithiin: But in reality, the girls don’t fall (All laugh)
Do you three roast each other like this all the time?
Ram Nithin: No, only these two roast me all the time.
There are rumours of a cameo in MAD Square. Without confirming, whose cameo would be gold in this film?
(All three instantly say in unison): Siddu Jonnalagadda.
Sangeeth: We all thought Tillu’s cameo would be hilarious. It would be fun because Tillu’s dad and Laddoo’s dad are played by the same actor. It would have been a nice comedic universe.
Ram Nithin: But don’t set expectations that he’s actually in the film.
Sangeeth: Yes, yes, Siddu is definitely not there in the film. But it would have been a great idea.
Finally, what do you want to say about the film?
(All three in unison): This time it’s not just MAD, it’s MAD MAX!