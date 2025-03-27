Sekhar Kammula: Stories of oppressed people need to be told in a positive manner
Sekhar Kammula, who is regarded as one of the most notable Telugu filmmakers for the past two decades, was present at the 2nd edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival that was held in Hyderabad from March 21-23. The director, who has made iconic films like Anand and Godavari, made an appearance for a special screening of his 2007 coming-of-age film Happy Days, which remains one of his most popular films to date.
The filmmaker, who has a release coming up with the Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa, spoke to CE about his take on the current state of political storytelling, independent cinema, and why filmmakers have a responsibility when it comes to writing stories about women.
Excerpts:
The standout quality in your films is the portrayal of female protagonists. Do you feel filmmakers have a responsibility towards such a portrayal?
Absolutely. When women come to watch a film, they should derive some hope out of it. They should not be degraded. I don’t see it as projecting feminism. When I was making Anand, I just thought of portraying women as someone with their own tastes and preferences, just like anybody else.
Some filmmakers do it in another way, but I firmly believe films should project certain basic values. As filmmakers, we are obligated to society. Every film is a responsibility, a duty — I learnt it at film school. Again, the value system is subjective — but in terms of individual freedom or opinions, people’s lifestyles have to be respected. You can’t always be one-sided. If there is an oppressed or downtrodden community, you have to tell their stories in a positive manner so that they get hope.
Some of your films, like Love Story and Leader, have touched upon socio-political subjects. Do you think it has become more difficult for filmmakers to explore these themes today?
Definitely. It has always been difficult for filmmakers to be factual. With more access to information, everyone will definitely hold an opinion. As a result, censorship also becomes inevitable. Despite the odds, filmmakers have to find ways to tell their stories.
You began your career as an independent filmmaker. Even Anand was partially funded by NFDC. What is your take on the state of independent filmmaking today?
Things have definitely improved. I remember how difficult it was for me to make Anand, despite winning a National Award. Now the digital revolution has helped a lot — so many people are making videos on Youtube, where you can spot talent. If you want to pitch an idea, you can shoot it and show.
Yet, while technological advancements have helped people to make films, that’s not true for content. Content doesn’t come from just having a camera. It comes from your value system, your reading, and your experiences.
Do you have any particular memories of attending film festivals before you became a filmmaker?
I went to Sundance and Cannes after beginning my filmmaking career. During my college days, my university had a film festival. Spike Lee used to come there often. I was in awe of those filmmakers. I don't even remember the film titles, but you got a lot of perspectives on races and culture.
I strongly want to screen my debut film, Dollar Dreams, at this festival this year — it’s a film not many people have seen, and it’s subject that has become relevant all over again after 25 years.
What can you tell us about Kuberaa right now?
(laughs) You will have to wait and watch. It is a special film.