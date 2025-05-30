Aditi Bhavaraju to make acting debut with Dhandoraa

Renowned playback singer Aditi Bhavaraju is soon going to make her on-screen debut, with the upcoming social drama Dhandoraa. The makers made the casting announcement on Friday.

Navdeep will be headlining Dhandoraa. The film also stars Shivaji, Mounika Reddy, Nandu, Bindu Madhavi, Manika and Ravi Krishna. Directed by Muralikanth, Dhandoraa promises to be a rural drama touching upon themes like societal injustice, caste barriers and honour killings among other issues. Muralidhar has previously worked as a screenwriter for the film Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha, which released last year.