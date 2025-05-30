Aditi Bhavaraju to make acting debut with Dhandoraa

Renowned playback singer Aditi Bhavaraju is soon going to make her on-screen debut, with the upcoming social drama Dhandoraa. The makers made the casting announcement on Friday.
Navdeep will be headlining Dhandoraa. The film also stars Shivaji, Mounika Reddy, Nandu, Bindu Madhavi, Manika and Ravi Krishna. Directed by Muralikanth, Dhandoraa promises to be a rural drama touching upon themes like societal injustice, caste barriers and honour killings among other issues. Muralidhar has previously worked as a screenwriter for the film Nee Dhaarey Nee Katha, which released last year.
A brief teaser of the film was recently a few months ago. Dhandoraa is produced by Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni under Loukya Entertainments banner, which has previously bankrolled films like Colour Photo and Bedurulanka 2012. The film’s technical crew includes Mark K Robin composing music, Venkat R. Sakhamuri as the cinematographer, and Srujana Adusumilli taking care of editing. Kranthi Priyam is the art director.
Aditi's recent musical works include the rustic 'Dhoraa Pogaaka' song for the film 23 (Iravai Moodu). The playback singer has also lent her vocals to songs for films like Month of Madhu and Usha Parinayam.