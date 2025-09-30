Telugu

Tollywood actress Sohani Kumari's fiance died by suicide at Jubilee Hills flat

Police said Sawai Singh had recorded a selfie video before his death, admitting he was troubled by his mistakes in the past.
Sohani Kumari with Sawai Singh
HYDERABAD: The 32-year-old fiance of producer and actor Sohani Kumari died by suicide at their flat in Jubilee Hills.

The victim, Sawai Singh, was found hanging in the dining area. Police said he had recorded a selfie video before his death, admitting he was troubled by his mistakes in the past.

Sohani, who hails from Rajasthan, met Sawai on Instagram, and their friendship developed into a relationship. They got engaged in July 2024 and were living together in a rented flat in Prashasan Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

On the day of the incident, Sohani went out after Sawai left for office. When she returned, she found him hanging and alerted the police. The body was shifted for postmortem, and a case has been registered.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Tele MANAS counsellors at:14416 (OR) 1800-89-14416

