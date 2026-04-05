Tovino Thomas: I don’t prefer hectic back-to-back schedules

Speaking about his physical transformation for Pallichattambi, which features him in a role that required he look physically strong, Tovino says, “Dijo asked me to put on weight for the role. Until then, I had been following a strict diet, but I stopped it for this film. I also changed my hairstyle and moustache to suit the character." The actor shares that Pallichattambi, a fictional story inspired by incidents that happened in Kerala during the 1950s, is not just about action, but also has a strong emotional core. “It reflects the social conditions of that period without forcing any personal opinions. Once you watch the film, you will understand its soul. The core message is about humanity — no one is superior, and no one is inferior. It is a beautiful emotional film designed for family audiences."