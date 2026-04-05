Tovino Thomas: I don’t prefer hectic back-to-back schedules

Dijo Jose Antony's Pallichattambi, which is set to release on April 10, is the filmmaker's first collaboration with Tovino Thomas. However, they began discussing this project way back in 2018. In an interview during the Hyderabad leg of promotions, Tovino says, “He wanted to narrate the script, but at that time I told him that I already had several commitments and was not in a position to sign another new project."
However, Dijo's persistence pushed Tovino to read the script. “I liked the core idea very much and instantly loved it. Since then, we had been planning to do this film. In between, there were also changes in the production house. I was busy with my other commitments, and he too completed a couple of films like Janaganamana and Malayali From India. When the time finally felt right, we decided to begin the shoot, and it started last June. That is how this film happened,” said Tovino about the film, produced by Noufael, Brijesh, Chanakya, Chaitanya and Charan under the banners of Worldwide Films and C Cube Bros Entertainments. Pallichattambi also stars Kayadu Lohar and will hit screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The actor described the shooting experience of this film as extremely memorable. “Our star cast includes a seven-year-old child and a 75-year-old actor. Once a shot was completed, we never returned to our vanity vans. We would all sit together and discuss a variety of stuff. It was a beautiful experience, especially interacting with Vijayraghavan sir. In 2012, I worked in ABCD, in which I played the villain, and he acted as my father. Since then, we have worked together in many films. It was during the shoot of this film that Vijayraghavan sir got the news about the National Award. Working with him has always been a learning experience. He shared several memories from his old films and gave us valuable suggestions and inputs,” says Tovino.
Speaking about his physical transformation for Pallichattambi, which features him in a role that required he look physically strong, Tovino says, “Dijo asked me to put on weight for the role. Until then, I had been following a strict diet, but I stopped it for this film. I also changed my hairstyle and moustache to suit the character." The actor shares that Pallichattambi, a fictional story inspired by incidents that happened in Kerala during the 1950s, is not just about action, but also has a strong emotional core. “It reflects the social conditions of that period without forcing any personal opinions. Once you watch the film, you will understand its soul. The core message is about humanity — no one is superior, and no one is inferior. It is a beautiful emotional film designed for family audiences."
Shutting down speculations that Pallichattambi negatively portrays a religion, Tovino asserts, “Though there are scenes set in a church, the story would remain the same even if another place of worship had been used. The film mainly deals with socio-political elements."
The actor also opened up about his films consistently being released in multiple languages. "Language is never a barrier when it comes to enjoying cinema. Today, we all watch and enjoy films from across the world through OTT platforms. Even though I do not know Telugu, I enjoyed many Telugu films during my childhood," says Tovino, who clarifies that Pallichattambi will not have a sequel.
With the film undergoing a rollercoaster of a journey thanks to various reasons, a sense of stability was brought to it by the makers of the film. While Tovino had earlier worked with Noufael and Brijesh, who had distributed some of his previous films, this was his maiden collaboration with Chanakya, Chaitanya, and Charan. “Director Dijo made sure there were absolutely no compromises. I am also happy that Chaitanya, Chanakya and Charan from Telugu cinema backed the film, and I wish the profits make them happy," says Tovino with a smile plastered on his face.
Talking about what makes him happy, Tovino quickly points out that he enjoys travelling. “I love going on vacations and spending quality time with my family. I don’t prefer hectic back-to-back schedules. Taking a break helps me look at the industry from an outsider’s point of view. Though I am part of the industry, I like to observe it objectively," says a pragmatic Tovino, who also opened up about his upcoming projects.
"I have had discussions regarding a few Telugu projects, but nothing has been finalised yet. Even without acting in a Telugu film, I am happy that Telugu audiences enjoy my Malayalam films,” says Tovino, who signs off by giving us a quick list about his favourite food to have in Hyderabad, "I am a complete foodie, and in fact, I become depressed while on a diet. I had Haleem and also tasted Pootharekulu. I eat everything in moderation, and my workout takes care of the rest."