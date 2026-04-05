Biker Movie Review: This emotional sports drama is largely engaging

Usually, sports dramas in Indian cinema revolve around cricket, boxing or other familiar sports. Biker stands out because it brings motocross to the big screen for the first time. Since the sport is not very popular in India, the director had to make it engaging for a wider audience. Instead of focusing only on racing, he smartly builds an emotional family story around it. The father wants to make motocross popular and sees his son as the one who can fulfil that dream. Vikas dedicates himself completely to the sport, though he also has a secret relationship that his father is unaware of.