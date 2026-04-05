Biker Movie Review: This emotional sports drama is largely engaging

Biker Movie Review:
Billed as India’s first motocross-based film, Biker, hit the screens this Friday. Sharwanand plays the lead role, while Dr Rajasekhar appears as his father. While motocross forms the core of the film, director Abhilash Reddy has also woven a strong father-son emotional drama. Abhilash Reddy’s debut film Maa Nanna Superhero revolved around the relationship between a father and son. In Biker, too, he combines that emotional bond with the backdrop of a sport.
For every son, his father is often the first hero. No matter how distant they may seem, there is always love and admiration beneath the surface. A son may not tolerate anyone speaking badly about his father. Abhilash Reddy builds Biker around this simple yet powerful emotion. The film follows a son who returns to racing years later, not for himself, but to prove that his father is still a legend and a winner. The director presents the motocross sequences on a grand scale while handling the emotional thread with sincerity.
Director: Abhilash Reddy Kankara
Cast: Sharwanand, Dr Rajasekhar, Malavika Nair, Atul Kulkarni, Brahmaji and others
The story unfolds in Coimbatore and Hyderabad. Sunil Narayan (Rajasekhar) is a former motocross racer whose dream is to make the sport as popular as cricket in India. He trains several racers, including his own son Vikas Narayan (Sharwanand). From a young age, Vikas follows his father’s discipline and determination, and eventually develops into an international racer. However, during an important competition, an incident changes everything.
Vikas abruptly leaves the sport and distances himself from his father, leaving behind only a note. Years later, he is settled in Hyderabad with his wife Ananya (Malavika Nair) and their young son. What exactly happened during that race? Why did Vikas walk away from both his father and the sport? And what brings him back to racing after so many years? Whether the father and son reconcile forms the rest of the story.
Usually, sports dramas in Indian cinema revolve around cricket, boxing or other familiar sports. Biker stands out because it brings motocross to the big screen for the first time. Since the sport is not very popular in India, the director had to make it engaging for a wider audience. Instead of focusing only on racing, he smartly builds an emotional family story around it. The father wants to make motocross popular and sees his son as the one who can fulfil that dream. Vikas dedicates himself completely to the sport, though he also has a secret relationship that his father is unaware of.
The director effectively uses a parallel involving Vikas’ own son. From there, the film moves into an emotional flashback that shows how Sunil trained Vikas and shaped him into a racer. The film becomes stronger in the second half, balancing the racing sequences with the emotional reconciliation between father and son.
The scenes between Sharwanand and Dr Rajasekhar are the film’s biggest strength. Their relationship feels genuine and moving. Malavika Nair’s character contributes greatly to the conflict between the father and son. However, the chemistry between Sharwanand and Malavika is one-dimensional. At the same time, the film has its flaws. The director becomes too focused on the racing portions, especially in the final 40 minutes. Had the emotional thread been explored more deeply, Biker could have reached another level.
Technically, the film is impressive. The racing visuals are extraordinary, especially the sequence in which the protagonist jumps from one hill to another. The cinematography by J Yuvaraj deserves special mention for capturing the excitement and danger of the sport so effectively. Ghibran’s background score is another major highlight. His sound design enhances the racing scenes, making the audience feel every rev of the engine and every turn of the track.
Sharwanand steals the show with his performance and physical transformation. His meticulous work is evident, especially in the different phases of his character’s life. Rajasekhar is equally effective and delivers a strong performance. His serious screen presence suits the role perfectly. Brahmaji gets a substantial role and performs well throughout the film. Malavika Nair also does justice to her character.
Overall, Biker is a fresh attempt that introduces motocross to Indian cinema while blending it with an emotional father-son story. The film would have been stronger if the focus on the emotional side had been enhanced, but it is still an engaging fare.