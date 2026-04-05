Raakaasa Movie Review: Performances and visuals anchor this fantasy

Sangeeth Soban suits the role of Veerababu perfectly. He entertains with his comic timing, punch dialogues and expressive performance. After MAD and MAD Square, this is the first time he is carrying a film as the lead, and Raakaasa should give his career a boost. Nayan Sarika once again delivers a neat performance, and it testifies to her versatility. Vennela Kishore adds a lot of entertainment whenever he appears on screen. Getup Srinu is also effective, while Brahmaji and Thanikella Bharani play important supporting roles. Ashish Vidyarthi does well in his part.