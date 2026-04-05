Raakaasa Movie Review: Performances and visuals anchor this fantasy

Raakaasa Movie Review:
Fantasy films are having an unstinted run in Tollywood these days. The latest film to join the list is Raakaasa. The film marks the directorial debut of Manasa Sharma. Actor-turned-producer Niharika Konidela, who produced Committee Kurrollu last year, has backed Raakaasa. Sangeeth Soban and Nayan Sarika play the lead pair, while Thanikella Bharani, Getup Srinu, Brahmaji and Vennela Kishore appear in key roles.
The story revolves around a mysterious fort and a demon living inside it. The demon has laid down a condition for the villagers: if they do not obey his demand, he will destroy the entire village. For thousands of years, the villagers have followed his orders. But everything changes when a young US returnee arrives in the village and unknowingly challenges this sacrosanct rule.
Writer and Director: Manasa Sharma
Cast: Sangeeth Soban, Nayan Sarika, Thanikella Bharani, Brahmaji, Getup Srinu, Vennela Kishore, Ashish Vidyarthi, Jabardasth Rohini and others
Veerababu alias Veeru (Sangeeth Soban) arrives in a village from America to marry his love. However, by the time he reaches there, her marriage is being arranged with someone else. Veeru, along with his friend Balu (Getup Srinu), tries to stop the wedding but fails. Later, Veeru reconnects with his school friend Subbalakshmi (Nayan Sarika), and romance slowly blossoms between them.
Meanwhile, the villagers spot the three signs that mean that the demon is demanding a human sacrifice. Failure could mark the village’s destruction. A phenomenon once in a few hundred years, ahead of the sacrifice, Veeru accidentally enters the demon’s fort. What happens to Veeru, and who exactly is the demon, is what Raakaasa is about.
Director Manasa Sharma begins the film on an interesting note by narrating the story of the fort and the demon through the villagers. The initial portions, where Veeru tries to stop his former lover’s wedding with the help of Balu, have a few entertaining moments, but the first half largely moves routinely.
The film truly comes alive when the villagers receive the three signs, and Veeru accidentally enters the fort. From that point onward, Raakaasa transforms into a full-fledged fantasy adventure. Like an old Chandamama tale, the director transports the audience into an imaginative world inside the fort. The scenes featuring Sangeeth Soban and Vennela Kishore are especially entertaining, as the director has written some enjoyable comic moments for them. The fantasy props inside the fort are well-made, and the visual effects are competent.
Raakaasa is not a horror film. Instead, it is a fantasy entertainer filled with humour, adventure and a few thrilling moments, especially in the second half. Had the director handled the first half with the same energy, the film could have been even better. Still, she succeeds in keeping the audience engaged.
The cinematography is one of the major highlights, particularly in the second half, where the fantasy world has been captured beautifully. Although the music is just average, the film is elevated by its visual effects. The climax is another strong point, as it offers an unexpected twist. Since Manasa Sharma openly acknowledged legendary filmmaker Vittalacharya as her inspiration, his influence is seen in her storytelling and presentation style.
Sangeeth Soban suits the role of Veerababu perfectly. He entertains with his comic timing, punch dialogues and expressive performance. After MAD and MAD Square, this is the first time he is carrying a film as the lead, and Raakaasa should give his career a boost. Nayan Sarika once again delivers a neat performance, and it testifies to her versatility. Vennela Kishore adds a lot of entertainment whenever he appears on screen. Getup Srinu is also effective, while Brahmaji and Thanikella Bharani play important supporting roles. Ashish Vidyarthi does well in his part.
Overall, Raakaasa’s strong second half is why the film works. The portions inside the fort are likely to appeal especially to children and family audiences during the holiday season. Producer Niharika Konidela deserves appreciation for backing a film like this and encouraging a new director like Manasa Sharma.