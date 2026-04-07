Lokah DOP Nimish Ravi joins Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman

Rishab, fresh from the massive success of Kantara Chapter 1, takes on the role of Lord Hanuman and is currently undergoing look tests. The actor is expected to begin shooting for Jai Hanuman in May. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and production design by Srinagendhra Thangala. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Rishab Shetty Films.