Lokah DOP Nimish Ravi joins Rishab Shetty's Jai Hanuman

Cinematographer Nimish Ravi, who earned widespread appreciation for his work in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, has joined the technical team of Rishab Shetty-starrer Jai Hanuman. Telugu filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who previously directed the blockbuster Hanu-Man, is helming this ambitious fantasy epic, which recently went on the floors.
Nimish, in his social media post, described Jai Hanuman as a demanding film "that asks for my all." With production still in its nascent stages, he added, "The end feels distant, almost blurred, but I believe in the magic it holds."
Rishab, fresh from the massive success of Kantara Chapter 1, takes on the role of Lord Hanuman and is currently undergoing look tests. The actor is expected to begin shooting for Jai Hanuman in May. The film has music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and production design by Srinagendhra Thangala. It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Rishab Shetty Films.
Following an impressive debut in 2019 with Lokah, Nimish went on to work in films like Kurup, Rorschach, Lucky Baskhar, and the upcoming Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons.