Mrunal Thakur: I always want to surprise myself

Dacoit was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, and Mrunal admits that shooting the Telugu part was like writing a ‘final exam’. “It was not as if we always shot first in Hindi or Telugu. It depended on the actors’ comfort. If Sesh garu had more Telugu dialogues in a scene, we would shoot that version first. It all depended on what was comfortable for the actor and the director. My experience in my previous Telugu films helped, but shooting in Telugu was like writing a final exam,” she says, as she draws a comparison between Saraswati and Sita. Mrunal observes that the two characters are poles apart. “These two roles are completely different. Audiences have already seen me in a role like Sita. For those who want to see me in a completely new avatar, Dacoit will definitely be a surprise.”