Mrunal Thakur: I always want to surprise myself

With Dacoit, which stars Adivi Sesh as the lead and writer, Mrunal Thakur returns to Telugu cinema after Family Star, which was released in 2024. The film also marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo. Produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, Dacoit is set to release in theatres on April 10. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap plays a key role in the film.
Speaking about her character, Mrunal says she plays Saraswati, a role that challenged her in many ways. “The character of Saraswati is very difficult and layered. However, the makers designed the role in such a way that it became easier for an actor to understand and perform. As an actor, it is always exciting to take up a challenging role. Playing Saraswati gave me immense happiness,” shares Mrunal.
After memorable performances in Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Family Star, Mrunal adds that Saraswati in Dacoit is yet another completely different role. “I thoroughly enjoyed portraying this character. It is very different from anything I have done before and belongs to a genre I have never attempted. I strongly believe the audience will connect with Saraswati. I also performed some stunts in the film. I especially enjoyed the chase sequences and the driving scenes.”
Expressing gratitude towards her Telugu fans, Mrunal says that they have embraced her like one of their own. She goes on to add that the love of her fans has made her more responsible about the roles she chooses. “Telugu audiences accepted me like a Telugu girl after Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Family Star. I can never forget the love and affection they have given me. They trust that I will choose good roles, and I am confident that Saraswati will impress everyone, too.”
Elaborating about her Dacoit experience, she says she was fascinated by the emotional journey of the lead characters, which drew her into the film. “When I heard the story, I found it very interesting to know why Saraswati and Hari became dacoits. That is something audiences must watch on the big screen. It is a very different kind of love story.”
Dacoit was simultaneously shot in Telugu and Hindi, and Mrunal admits that shooting the Telugu part was like writing a ‘final exam’. “It was not as if we always shot first in Hindi or Telugu. It depended on the actors’ comfort. If Sesh garu had more Telugu dialogues in a scene, we would shoot that version first. It all depended on what was comfortable for the actor and the director. My experience in my previous Telugu films helped, but shooting in Telugu was like writing a final exam,” she says, as she draws a comparison between Saraswati and Sita. Mrunal observes that the two characters are poles apart. “These two roles are completely different. Audiences have already seen me in a role like Sita. For those who want to see me in a completely new avatar, Dacoit will definitely be a surprise.”
Mrunal had high praise for her co-stars Adivi Sesh and Anurag Kashyap. Calling Sesh a ‘self-made’ star, she says, “Working with someone like him is a great experience. He takes care of every aspect of the film with great attention. This is one of his best films. Whether it is writing or direction, he gives his special input on everything,” she adds, as she also heaps praise on Anurag Kashyap, “Anurag sir is a brilliant director and also a very versatile actor. His performance in this film will be very special. Since both of us come from Hindi cinema, learning Telugu dialogues together was a great experience.”
Speaking about the overall shooting experience and stunt sequences, Mrunal, while revealing that the team had conducted a workshop before filming began, adds that she loved performing stunts. “We even had a workshop for this film, but I cannot reveal much about that right now. Most of the film was shot outdoors. The driving sequences on the roads were especially thrilling. I even had to drive an ambulance, and it did not have a handbrake. I also performed some very risky scenes. I have always loved action films,” she shares.
Praising debut director Shaneil Deo, she says, “Shaneil is a fantastic director. The film will look visually stunning. The teamwork between the director, editor and cinematographer is extraordinary. The visuals have a Hollywood-style feel. Every department has done an amazing job.” Mrunal concludes by lauding the music of Dacoit. “The music of Dacoit is also on another level. The teaser and trailer have received a great response. I personally love the song ‘Kannepettaro’. Dacoit will definitely surprise everyone,” she signs off.