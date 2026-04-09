Adivi Sesh: After G2, I want to work with someone else's vision

From Karma to Major and the Goodachari franchise, Sesh has done several intense roles. However, one thing audiences never saw him do was dance, and Dacoit is set to change that. “For years, I had a mental block about dancing. When I was a child, someone once told me, while I was dancing at a function, ‘You are too tall, don’t dance.’ That feeling stayed with me. I put that limitation on myself,” reveals Sesh, adding that his character in Dacoit helped him break out of it. "My character Hari is a very open person who speaks directly and lives in the moment, and I moved past this limitation." Another aspect of Hari that posed a challenge for Sesh was the character's dialect. “For this role, I practiced the Madanapalle accent so much that I started speaking that way at home too. My mother actually asked why I was talking like this,” says Sesh with a laugh.