Krithi Shetty confirmed as one of the female leads in Anil Ravipudi’s next

It is now official. Krithi Shetty has been confirmed as one of the female leads in Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming multi-starrer. Venkatesh and Kalyan Ram are playing the lead roles in the film, which was announced some time ago. On Sunday, Anil Ravipudi officially confirmed Krithi Shetty’s inclusion in the project.
The director attended the promotional event of Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) as the chief guest, where he revealed the news. Krithi Shetty plays the female lead opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in the Tamil film, which is also set to release in Telugu on April 10.
Love Insurance Kompany is directed by Vignesh Shivan, while actor Nayanthara is producing the film. Speaking at the event, Anil Ravipudi said he shares a special connection with the team.
“I recently worked with Nayanthara garu on Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. She is very humble and sincere, and she supported the film immensely. When I visited Chennai, the hospitality and affection shown by Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan left a lasting impression on me. Especially, the food was superb,” said Anil Ravipudi.
He then turned to Krithi Shetty and officially confirmed her role in his upcoming film.
“There have already been reports in the media that you are going to work with me, so there is no need to make it official once again. See you soon on the sets,” Anil said.
He also praised Krithi Shetty’s Telugu-speaking skills. “You speak Telugu very well. Learn even more and dub for yourself in your next Telugu film,” he added.