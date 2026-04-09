Allu Arjun-Atlee's AA22xA6 titled Raaka

Back in June last year, Atlee addressed the media about the film after receiving an honorary doctorate from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai. He described the project as his “dream” and promised a “visionary cinematic experience". He said, “We are bringing in all the latest technologies. In terms of budget, that’s for the producer to disclose. My focus is on creating a visionary cinematic experience. This film is my dream, and I believe the magnum opus will make us all proud."