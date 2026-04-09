Allu Arjun-Atlee's AA22xA6 titled Raaka

Allu Arjun's much-anticipated film from director Atlee has now been titled Raaka. Along with the announcement which came on his birthday, the makers also shared an intense first look poster of the actor with kohl-rimmed eyes and clawed, almost-beast-like hand, suggesting that he could have a half human-half animal look in the film.
Besides Allu Arjun, Deepika Padukone stars in a prominent role. Other prominent actors, including Vijay Sethupathi, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Kajol, are also in talks to join the ensemble. However, an official confirmation is awaited. Recently Yogi Babu confirmed his presence in the film.
While not many details regarding the film are known, expectations have been sky-high as Allu Arjun and Atlee visited leading VFX studios in Los Angeles, including Ironhead Studio, and engaged with technicians like Jose Fernandez and James Madigan in the film’s first promotional video, suggesting its VFX-heavy plot. Speculations about the film being a sci-fi film have also been discussed widely, although the makers have remained tight-lipped on its details.
Back in June last year, Atlee addressed the media about the film after receiving an honorary doctorate from Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology in Chennai. He described the project as his “dream” and promised a “visionary cinematic experience". He said, “We are bringing in all the latest technologies. In terms of budget, that’s for the producer to disclose. My focus is on creating a visionary cinematic experience. This film is my dream, and I believe the magnum opus will make us all proud."
With music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, Raaka is produced by Kalanidhi Maran under the Sun Pictures banner.