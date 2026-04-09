No change in Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin release date

There had been speculation in recent days that Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming film Lenin might advance its release to May 1. The rumours began after reports suggested that Akhil had earlier shifted the film’s release to avoid a clash with Ram Charan’s Peddi, which was then scheduled to release on April 30. Now that Peddi is reportedly likely to move to June, many believed Lenin could return to the May 1 date.
However, the makers have now made it clear that there will be no change in the release plan. They have not pushed the film's release to an earlier or a later date and will stick to the already announced June 26 slot.
On the occasion of Akhil Akkineni’s birthday, the team unveiled a new poster from the film and clearly mentioned June 26, 2026, as the release date. The birthday poster features Akhil in a fresh new look. His charming smile and relaxed appearance have already caught the attention of fans, while the release date printed on the poster has ended all the speculation.
Lenin has already generated good buzz, especially after the release of its first single. Bhagyashri Borse plays the female lead in the film. Directed by Murali Kishor Abburu, Lenin is being designed as a complete cinematic package, blending strong emotions with engaging storytelling.
The makers say they are taking their time to ensure that the film is presented in its best possible form and delivers a memorable theatrical experience. The film also features music composed by Thaman S, adding to the overall scale and appeal of the project.
Lenin is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the banners of Manam Enterprises LLP and Sithara Entertainments, while Annapurna Studios is presenting the film.