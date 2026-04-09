Sai Marthand to direct Adivi Sesh's next

Adivi Sesh already has a packed lineup ahead of him. His film Dacoit is set to release this Friday, while Goodachari 2 is also expected to hit the screens later this year. In addition to these projects, several young directors are eager to work with the actor, one among them is Sai Marthand, who made a strong impression with Little Hearts. Sai has also made the cut.
Sai Marthand attended the pre-release event of Dacoit, where several directors and celebrities from the Telugu film industry were present. Speaking about the film and Adivi Sesh, the director confirmed that the two would soon be joining hands. “I will be working with Sesh after he completes G2,” Sai Marthand said, officially confirming the collaboration.
The director also revealed that Adivi Sesh has been a major inspiration for him. “When I was in Intermediate, I watched Kshanam. At that time, everyone was talking about how Adivi Sesh made the film with a budget of just one crore,” he said.
“What impressed me the most was that even with a limited budget, the film had rich production values and excellent quality. That inspired me a lot,” Sai Marthand added. Sai Marthand’s Little Hearts, released last year, was made on a modest budget but emerged as a major success. Apart from doing well commercially, the film also won honours at the recent Telangana Gaddar Film Awards.
Adivi Sesh is known for taking his sweet time signing films, especially when he is involved in the writing and screenplay. Since he usually works closely on the story and script, his projects often take longer to complete. This was the case with Dacoit as well. The film took nearly two years to complete because Adivi Sesh not only wrote the story but also took part in the screenplay process.