Dacoit Movie Review: Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur shine in a serviceable action-packed drama

Haridas (Adivi Sesh) has spent the last 13 years in prison after being convicted in a murder case. During the COVID period, while being shifted from Kadapa Central Jail to another prison, he escapes with the help of his friend Ishad (Atul Kulkarni). Hari has only one plan in mind. He wants to go to Dubai and settle there, but for that he needs Rs 60 lakh. Before leaving, however, he wants to take revenge on his former girlfriend Saraswathi, also known as Juliat (Mrunal Thakur), whom he believes is responsible for sending him to jail.