Director V Muniraju: Thimmarajupalli TV is inspired by my childhood

Recalling days before entering the industry, Muniraju says that he used to earn a living through online editing. “Over time, I felt I was drifting away from my goal of becoming a director. So I wrote a script, returned to my village, and shot a demo on a mobile phone with local people.” Opening up on how he met Kiran Abbavaram, he says Kiran liked his demo and encouraged him to develop a full script. “He asked about my work, and I told him about the demo. He liked it and encouraged me to develop it into a full script. That’s how Thimmarajupalli TV began. He gave me complete freedom while making this film and visited the sets two or three times,” he explains.