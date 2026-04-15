Kayadu Lohar: I do workshops before every shoot

“I always do a workshop before shooting. I cannot begin a film without one,” she says. “Since I don’t know every language fluently, I hire a dialogue or acting coach. That person travels with me for a few days and helps me learn the dialogues, the accent and the pronunciation.” Kayadu says she spends a lot of time understanding the script in detail before stepping onto the sets. “I read the script thoroughly and make sure I understand every scene completely. It helps me understand the emotions and the meaning of the role even when I am acting in another language. The workshops help me prepare better and feel more confident,” she explains.