Supriya Yarlagadda: I feel satisfied that we made a good film

Speaking about the special song featuring Jonita Gandhi and Pawan Singh, Supriya said they were committed to it without requiring much initiation. She praises Pawan Singh for his knowledge and the respect he has for the works done in Telugu. “He was excited when we asked him to sing ‘Touch Buddy’. His knowledge of and appreciation for Telugu cinema surprised me. Bhojpuri audiences love Telugu films, and they often talk about Nagarjuna’s Mass. Pawan Singh even asked if he could meet Nag sir,” she adds, expressing her gratitude for Jonita, who wasn’t sure how well she could be in front of the camera, yet agreed. “Jonita carried herself gracefully in the song after she became comfortable and confident. Whether it’s Jonita or Pawan Singh, you can’t bring them in just with money — they supported Dacoit with genuine interest and affection.”