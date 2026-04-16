It’s official: Peddi postponed to June

The much-anticipated film Peddi, starring Ram Charan and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, was initially slated for release on April 30. However, after days of speculation, the makers have now officially announced that the film has been postponed to June. The exact release date is yet to be revealed.
Peddi is one of the most-awaited films of 2026, headlined by Ram Charan, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the female lead. While the excitement keeps soaring, a small portion of work is still pending. To ensure a top-notch theatrical experience, the makers have decided to extend the post-production.
Taking to social media, the team shared a note announcing the postponement: “The talkie portion is complete, and only one song is left to be shot. We have watched the film’s edit and are extremely happy with the output. With such strong content in hand, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it is important to give our technicians and post-production team more time to achieve perfection. It is our responsibility to deliver the best theatrical experience.”
The film’s music has already created a strong buzz. The first single, 'Chikiri Chikiri', received an overwhelming response and crossed 200 million views across platforms, thanks to the signature touch of AR Rahman. Building on that momentum, the makers released the second track, 'Rai Rai Raa Raa', a high-energy number that has already garnered over 47 million views on YouTube.
Apart from Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu Sharma, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers.