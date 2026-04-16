It’s official: Peddi postponed to June

Taking to social media, the team shared a note announcing the postponement: “The talkie portion is complete, and only one song is left to be shot. We have watched the film’s edit and are extremely happy with the output. With such strong content in hand, we want to present it in the best possible way. For that, we feel it is important to give our technicians and post-production team more time to achieve perfection. It is our responsibility to deliver the best theatrical experience.”