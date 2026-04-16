Varun Tej injured while training for volleyball-based film Bhari

Actor Varun Tej has suffered an injury while training for volleyball for his upcoming film Bhari, a sports drama. The team has issued an official statement regarding his health, confirming that the actor sustained the injury during preparation for his role. The news has sparked concern among fans and the film fraternity, with many wishing him a speedy recovery.
In a statement, producer Niharika Konidela confirmed that Varun Tej suffered a knee injury while undergoing volleyball training, which is a crucial part of his character in the film. He received immediate medical attention and has since undergone successful surgery.
The procedure went smoothly, and he is currently recovering under expert medical supervision. The team assured that his condition is stable and thanked everyone for their concern, adding that he is steadily progressing toward a full recovery.
“We would like to inform everyone that my brother, Varun Tej, recently sustained a severe knee fracture while practicing volleyball for our upcoming film Bhari. He has successfully undergone surgery, and the procedure went well. He is currently recovering under medical supervision. We are hopeful that he will regain full strength soon, and we truly appreciate all the love, concern, and support during this time,” said Niharika Konidela on her social media.
Bhari has already generated significant interest as a rooted rural sports drama, with volleyball playing a central role in its narrative. The film was recently launched with a traditional pooja ceremony, where Varun Tej’s uncle and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan gave the ceremonial first clap, marking a grand beginning.
Directed by Yadhu Vamsee, the film is produced under the Pink Elephant Pictures banner and is positioned as an emotionally driven story set in a village backdrop. Known for choosing diverse and challenging roles, Varun Tej had been undergoing rigorous training to convincingly portray a volleyball player, making the injury an unfortunate setback in his preparation.
Director Yadhu Vamsee, whose earlier film Committee Kurrollu received appreciation and won the Gaddar Film Award, is now aiming to present a larger-scale narrative with Bhari, blending rooted storytelling with broader cinematic appeal.