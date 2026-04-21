Kamakshi Bhaskarla plays Mahadevi in MS Raju’s Agadha

Producer-turned-director MS Raju is gearing up for his upcoming film Agadha, which he announced a few days ago. He has now introduced one of the key characters from the film — Mahadevi, played by Kamakshi Bhaskarla of Polimera fame — adding a new layer of intrigue to this mystical, divine thriller. The makers are unveiling the world of Agadha piece by piece, building anticipation with every reveal.
The curiosity sparked by the film’s first look has now moved to its next reveal. The makers have officially announced that the mysterious girl seen standing before the divine idol in the earlier poster is Kamakshi Bhaskarla, who plays the pivotal role of Mahadevi.
With this announcement, the visual imagination created by MS Raju in the first poster now gets a face and a compelling screen presence. Draped in a traditional black saree and seated intensely against a mystic backdrop of tridents, lamps, and a towering idol, Kamakshi’s look suggests that her character carries significant weight in the narrative. Her fierce expression, traditional appearance, and the spiritual aura of the setting hint that Mahadevi is not just a regular character, but someone deeply connected to the mystical core of the story.
Meanwhile, overwhelmed by the response to the first look, MS Raju shared a heartfelt note expressing his gratitude to the audience. He said that, as a writer and director, such encouragement motivates him to give his absolute best and ensure that every aspect of Agadha lives up to expectations. He concluded by thanking everyone for their constant support and belief, adding that it means everything to him.
Being made on a grand scale under Sri Adi Varaha Productions by producer Kasi Visalakshi Balusu, Agadha is currently in post-production. With 45 minutes of VFX, extensive set work, and an 85-day shoot, the film promises a unique cinematic experience across Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.