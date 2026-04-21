Vijay Deverakonda–Shouryuv film launched with a pooja ceremony

A couple of days ago, a new film starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Shouryuv, was announced. Now, the project has been officially launched with a pooja ceremony. Actor Nani graced the occasion as the chief guest ceremony and gave the first clap, signalling the start of filming.
Shouryuv made his directorial debut with the Nani-starrer Hi Nanna (2023). The film followed a single father, Viraj (Nani) and his cystic fibrosis afflicted daughter, Mahi (Kiara Khanna), in their quest to find Mahi's mother. The film was well received by critics and audiences.
The upcoming film, dubbed VDxShouryuv, is supported by an international crew which includes director of cinematography Alejandro Martínez, known for House of the Dragon, a VFX team associated with films like Snowpiercer, Gods of Egypt, and Batman Forever, and music composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, reuniting with Shouryuv and Vijay after Hi Nanna (2023) and Kushi (2023), respectively.
After the announcement poster created a strong buzz and the lyric video 'That’s a Roar' caught attention online, the makers held a pooja ceremony to mark the film’s auspicious beginning. Adding to the excitement, Nani, who attended the ceremony, interacted with Vijay Deverakonda during the rituals, bringing the two dynamic stars into one frame, and further amplifying anticipation around the project.
This collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Shouryuv stands out as one of the most exciting creative pairings in recent times. Vijay, known for fully immersing himself in his roles, joins hands with a director who has already built a reputation for blending emotional depth with strong visual storytelling. With an international crew on board, the film is shaping up to be a truly collaborative effort where every department contributes something distinctive.
Beyond his upcoming collaboration with Shouryuv, Vijay Deverakonda is headlining the epic period drama Ranabaali. Vijay reunites with his Taxiwaala (2018) director, Rahul Sankrityan, and his wife and Dear Comrade (2019), Rashmika Mandanna. Arnold Vosloo, who is known for his work in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001).
With VDxShouryuv, Shouryuv is undertaking creative shift. After Hi Nanna (2023) he now explores a completely different narrative space. His debut not only resonated with audiences but also earned international recognition, including Best Director honours at the Oniros Film Awards, conducted at New York, and the Swedish International Film Festival.
VDxShouryuv is poised to bring together some of the best talents in Indian cinema for an ambitious and exciting venture.