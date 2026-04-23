Jr NTR–Prashanth Neel film locks release date

The much-awaited film starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel has finally received an official update. The makers announced on Tuesday that the film will hit screens on June 11, 2027. The project, which went on floors quite some time ago, had left fans eagerly waiting for an update. The release date announcement has now brought much-needed clarity and excitement.
Along with the release date, the makers also revealed that a glimpse of the film will be unveiled on May 20. The date holds special significance as it marks Jr NTR’s birthday, making the update even more exciting for fans.
The announcement has sparked celebrations among fans, who have been eagerly awaiting news about the project. Recently, Jr NTR also grabbed attention with a picture showcasing his physical transformation for the film, which went viral on social media.
Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas was initially expected to play a key role in the film. However, he reportedly opted out due to scheduling conflicts. The makers are yet to officially announce his replacement.
Meanwhile, several names from Bollywood have been doing the rounds, though nothing has been confirmed. Reports suggest that Shahid Kapoor might play the antagonist, replacing Tovino Thomas, while some speculation also links Anil Kapoor to the project.
The film is tentatively titled Dragon, but the makers have not officially confirmed the title in their latest announcement. Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts are jointly producing this film.