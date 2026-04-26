Raghu Kunche: I gained 12 kilos to look intimidating as Gedela Raju

Apart from acting, Raghu's involvement was also seen in the music department. He points out that in many recent films, background music overpowered the characters, but in Gedela Raju, it will be appreciated . “If you look at older films like Shiva or Geethanjali, the score would enhance the character subtly. In our film, the music travels along with the story instead of dominating it. I was careful to keep it that way. I was given 45 days to work on the background score, and it would reflect in the film, which also has three songs that will help move the film forward,” he explains.